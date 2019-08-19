Texas Brotherhood Ride makes a stop in Lufkin to honor first responders killed in line of duty

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A group of firefighters, law enforcement officers, and EMS personnel made a stop in Lufkin to honor emergency responders who died in the line of duty.
It's a part of the 2019 Texas Brotherhood Ride, which is a 650-mile bicycle trip from Hempstead to Austin.
It provides emotional and financial support for the families and co-workers of emergency responders who died in the line of duty.
Which riders like Brett Butler said is important to honor those impacted the loss.
"A lot of people you know when you lose somebody that’s in the line of duty it affects everybody differently and just knowing that somebody’s out there remembering them does a whole lot for people,” said Butler.
The Texas Brotherhood Ride also made its way to Nacogdoches after leaving Lufkin to honor deputy Raymond Bradley “Brad” Jimerson, who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Oct. 5, 2018, as he was removing debris from U.S. Highway 259.
The ride will end in Austin on August 24th.
