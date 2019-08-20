Affidavit: Huntington man allegedly beat man unconscious; victim later found dead in truck

ANGELINA COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - A suspect accused of murdering an Angelina County man allegedly beat the victim because he suspected he was a pedophile, according to an arrest affidavit.
The affidavit, which was filed in an Angelina County court and obtained Tuesday by KTRE provides more information on deputies investigation of the Aug. 17 murder.
On Saturday, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Joseph Jerome Williams, 49, in a truck on Guy York Road. Mykel Whitehead, 28, of Huntington, was later arrested in connection with the case and charged with murder.
During the course of the investigation investigators spoke with witnesses, who claimed to have seen Whitehead beating the victim. Statements were taken from at least three witnesses who observed the incident. One witness said they observed Whitehead beat the man unconscious with his fists.
When a witness attempted to intervene, Whitehead allegedly grabbed them by the throat and neck area. Another witness was struck during the altercation.
“The suspect stated the victim was a pedophile and he would take care of him,” the affidavit reads.
A witness alleged to deputies that Whitehead then dragged Williams outside while striking him several more times and loaded him into a truck.
“The witness was then directed by Mykel to load up in the truck and ride with him while he transported Joseph’s body to an unknown location,” the affidavit states.
The document states that the witness “was then held against ... will for quite some time. Eventually the witness was able to coerce Mykel into release in which contact was made with law enforcement.”
Whitehead remains in the Angelina County Jail on $1 million bond.
