APT Tees off in Lufkin’s Southside Bank Open

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The fifth annual Southside Bank Open tees off at Lufkin’s Crown Colony Country Club Tuesday for Round 1.
The event has become an annual event on the All Pro Tour. This year the course is in good shape and will offer plenty of challenges. The biggest challenge though could be the heat.
“If you do what you need to do and get ready before the round then you will be okay,” APT pro Cory Churchman said. “I think it could get in some guys heads. Stay patient and know it is going to be hot and know that from the beginning.”
The event will run from Tuesday - Friday with over 120 players the first two days before the cut is made.
Round 1 pairings can be found here.
