Caribbean Little League hosts share bond with Thundering 13

They sat on the bench inside Lamade Stadium for the occasion as hosts for the Carribean nation. The game came two years after Frick and Lundy where inside the stadium with the Southwest All-Stars from Lufkin. The two men are Little League hosts. Each team at the tournament is given hosts. The men are from the Williamsport area and act as a middle-man for most of the team’s comings and goings. They are also there to be a friend to the players. The hosts have taken on the unofficial term “uncle”.