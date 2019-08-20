Groveton police: Reckless driving suspect assaulted officer, 2 deputies while resisting arrest

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A Groveton police officer arrested a 28-year-old man last week after the man allegedly fought the three law enforcement officers who tried to take him into custody. The suspect even allegedly bit one officer during the melee.
Thomas Steven Blair Jr. was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree felony assault of a public servant, Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest, and Class C public intoxication.
According to Chief John Raiford with the Groveton Police Department, the incident occurred in the evening hours of Aug. 16.
After the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office asked law enforcement agencies in the county to be on the look out for a reckless driver, Officer Daniel Kee spotted a vehicle matching the description in the BOLO at the County Seat Café in Groveton.
Kee asked for backup, and two Trinity County Sheriff’s Office deputies quickly arrived at the scene.
A man who was later identified as Blair got out of the vehicle, and when the three law enforcement officers tried to take him into custody, he fought with them Raiford said. In the process, he even allegedly bit one of them.
“It was pretty savage,” Raiford said.
Eventually, the three law enforcement officers were able to subdue Thomas and arrest him. He was then taken to the Trinity County Jail
The Groveton PD chief said all three law enforcement officers suffered minor injuries in the struggle. Raiford added that Thomas was clearly intoxicated at the time of the alleged incident.
