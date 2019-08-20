Ladyjacks picked to win third-straight league crown as Southland unveils preseason poll

For the Ladyjacks, they return seven letterwinners from a 2018 squad that put forth one of the best single-season performances in program history. Last season SFA completed a perfect 16-0 run through its Southland schedule en route to the program's 10th league title. That unblemished Southland record represented a large part of the team's nation-leading 29-match winning streak which helped it return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006.