Ladyjacks picked to win third-straight league crown as Southland unveils preseason poll

Each of the last two seasons have yielded Southland Conference regular season titles for the SFA volleyball team and according to the league’s head coaches and sports information personnel the 2019 campaign will culminate with a third-straight league crown for the Ladyjacks.
That was the consensus Monday morning when the league unveiled its 2019 Preseason Volleyball Poll - a listing which saw SFA gather up 19 of the 26 available first-place votes and 283 total points to be tabbed as the Southland favorite entering the year.
In all, five clubs secured at least one first-place vote including Central Arkansas (two), Sam Houston State (one), Houston Baptist (one) and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (three) who also rounded out the top five teams in the preseason poll.
For the Ladyjacks, they return seven letterwinners from a 2018 squad that put forth one of the best single-season performances in program history. Last season SFA completed a perfect 16-0 run through its Southland schedule en route to the program's 10th league title. That unblemished Southland record represented a large part of the team's nation-leading 29-match winning streak which helped it return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006.
Ladyjack fans will get their first chance to see the 2019 squad in action Saturday afternoon inside Shelton Gym when SFA hosts Tulane for an exhibition match. First serve has been set for 1:00 p.m., in the team's only tune-up match before jumping into regular season action.
Each of the Ladyjacks' 13 non-conference matches are set to take place either on the road or at neutral sites and that includes the team's 2019 opener against UTSA in Dallas, Texas, as part of the SMU Doubletree Invitational. The Ladyjacks and Roadrunners serve it up at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, inside SMU's Moody Coliseum.
Southland Conference 2019 Preseason Volleyball Poll Place. Team (first-place votes) | Total points 1. SFA (19) | 283 2. Central Arkansas (2) | 238 3. Sam Houston State (1) | 227 4. Houston Baptist (1) | 213 5. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3) | 206 6. Abilene Christian | 194 7. Northwestern State | 182 8. McNeese | 135 9. Incarnate Word | 95 10. New Orleans | 88 11. Lamar | 82 12. Nicholls | 47 13. Southeastern Louisiana | 38
