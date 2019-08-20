Nacogdoches police arrest man on robbery charge in connection with alleged home invasion

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Detectives with the Nacogdoches Police Department have arrested a 30-year-old man on Monday in connection with an alleged home invasion that occurred at a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. early Monday morning.
Laquintin Lockhart, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge. No bond amount has been set yet.
“This warrant is stemming from the home invasion that occurred in the 1800 blk of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd on August 19, 2019, around 5:36 a.m.,” a press release stated. “Laquintin was taken into custody without incident in the 4900 block of N.E. Stallings Drive around 2:46 p.m.”
According to a press release, officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at about 5:36 a.m. Monday morning.
One of the home’s residents told police that two men forced entry into their residence. The homeowner told authorities that one of the suspects was armed with a pistol.
“The homeowner further advised that he shot at one of the suspects, and both suspects ran out of his house,” the press release stated. “The suspects were not on scene when officers arrived.”
NPD’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to that location and started processing the crime scene.
According to the press release, NPD officers later went to a local hospital after they learned that a person was being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm. Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, confirmed that the man with the gunshot wound is considered a person of interest in the alleged burglary.
