SFA Coach Carthel surprises senior with scholarship

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - After a long day of practice and meetings senior Stephen F. Austin State University running back Thomas Hutchings was given one of the biggest surprises of his life.
Hutchings was on a stage with the rest of the SFA seniors in what he thought was a roast by head football coach Colby Carthel.
Carthel on the microphone in front of the team told the Cedar Park native, “You’re so slow. you have been chasing a scholarship your whole career.”
The team let out a collective "Oh!" and then that was followed by Carthel smiling and saying, "You finally got it tonight! Congratulations!"
Hutchings will play his final season with the 'Jacks under scholarship, lifting a financial burden. Before SFA, Hutchings played at Blinn Junior College in Brenham and then was part of the Boise State team two years ago but never played.
In his junior year at SFA, he played in nine games and made three starts at running back. He was SFA’s third-leading rusher, finishing with 205 yards on 26 carries and led the team in both yards per rush (7.8) and rushing touchdowns (2).
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.