TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to creosote spill on US 69 near FM 841

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: TxDOT said northbound lanes of US 69 South near FM 841 in Lufkin will be closing as a creosote spill is cleared from the roadway.
They said traffic will be diverted to two lanes on the southbound lanes.
Motorists should reduce speed and prepare for some delays as this scene is cleared.
PREVIOUS: TxDOT said they are responding to a creosote spill in Lufkin.
According to TxDOT, the spill is on US 69 near FM 841.
They said motorists are urged to use caution and expect delays in the area until emergency crews complete the cleanup.
