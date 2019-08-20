Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a heat advisory out for today until tomorrow at 7 PM. Temperatures will be feeling closer to 105-110 degrees. Be sure if you are outside that you are drinking lots of water and taking lots of breaks in the shade. We also have a burn ban out for Henderson and Rusk counties. This means no outdoor burning is allowed. Today we will see partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 90s to low triple digits. We have a slight chance of seeing a stray shower this afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with lots of sunshine, slight rain chances and temperatures in the upper 90s. Rain chances increase for Thursday and Friday with temperatures beginning to fall into the mid 90s. We will keep the rain and cooler 90s for the weekend and start of next work week.