The unrelenting heat continues, but a few showers will offer some minor relief

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Heat Advisories are still intact for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties through 7 p.m. Wednesday as heat indices will continue to top out around 105-110 each afternoon.
A burn ban has been enacted for Rusk county in Deep East Texas until further notice. You can stay up-to-date with our burn ban list via our KTRE First Alert weather mobile app.
We will be in store for more typical, August weather throughout the Piney Woods this week as we will feel hot and humid conditions under partly cloudy skies. We do have a meager, 20% chance of daily downpours in the forecast for each day this week, but that means it is only a small chance that a brief shower will find its way over your East Texas neighborhood.
Outside of any shower, we will see daytime highs top out in the middle-to-upper 90′s with heat indices still topping out around 105, which is that threshold for a heat advisory. We will not get much relief at night, either, as we only drop into the upper 70′s.
A tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea will approach the northern Gulf coast region by this weekend. This feature may help draw in some of that deeper moisture toward the Piney Woods, which would bring us some slightly better rain chances by that time.
