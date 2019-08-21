First Alert: Slightly better rain chances could return for the end of the week, this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Heat Advisories are still intact for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties through 7 p.m. this evening.
A burn ban has been enacted for Rusk county in Deep East Texas until further notice. You can stay up-to-date with our burn ban list via our KTRE First Alert weather mobile app.
It will be another hot and muggy day on Thursday under partly cloudy skies. We do have a 20% chance of rain in play, but most areas will remain dry.
We are tracking a tropical wave in the southern Gulf of Mexico that will approach the northern Gulf coast region by Friday and this weekend. This feature may help draw in some of that deeper moisture toward the Piney Woods, which would bring us some slightly better rain chances.
At this time, we have bumped our rain chances to 40% on both Friday and Saturday to account for that tropical wave as it encroaches on the upper Texas or southern Louisiana coastline.
With some better moisture to work with and high pressure not influencing our weather, we will see slightly lower temperatures as daytime highs come down into the lower-to-middle 90′s.
