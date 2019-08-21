Gift of Love: Hannah

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hannah is entering her sophomore year of high school with a goal of finding a family.
Unlike many children in foster care her age, she said she’s not looking for the picture-perfect family.
Hannah said she wouldn’t mind having a single mother or father, or even a blended family.
"If you're really passionate about this, everybody deserves a chance," said the 10th grader.
Hannah showed us her light-hearted personality as she bounced from game-to-game at Times Square Grand Slam. She hopes to take her fun spirit into her future career.
"I want to be an EDM DJ," said Hannah.
Hannah's passion for unique and "trippy" music started when she was young.
“My sister really got me into it,” Hannah said.
Hannah uses music as a way to escape the hardships of foster care and a way to dream of goals she has for herself. She enjoys listening to sound mixes she's never heard before. And if you have a few minutes to chat about her favorite artist, she'll take them all!
The teen's sisters play a big role in her life, and her wish is to stay as connected to them as possible as she ages.
"I've already been in CPS for five years," said Hannah. "I know how people should be treated and how they shouldn't be treated."
Hannah said, as a gay teen, she wants a family who is open, understanding, and accepts her just the way she is.
It's an important part of her life she hopes to be able to share with her family.
"I'm not really on my own," said Hannah. "I have people who really care about me and help me through things."
For Hannah, it’s not about finding a “new” family. It’s about finding the right people who will make her family complete.
