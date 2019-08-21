Nacogdoches brewery on beer-to-go law: ‘Anytime we can change the law... it’s a win-win’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Beer drinkers may have heard about a new 'beer to-go’ law takes effect Sept. 1. Under Texas House Bill 1232, certain breweries, for the first time, will be allowed to sell their craft beer from the very place it’s made.
Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches, however, has enjoyed the privilege of selling beer to-go for years.
The brewery has prominently advertised beer to go for several years, yet lately, partner Vince Beard is receiving the same frequent comment.
“‘Hey, heard the great news. September, you know, how’s that going to affect your business?’ And I had to tell them I think it’s going to help us grow the tap room because a lot of people don’t know we already do this.”
Fredonia Brewery is limited to producing 10,000 barrels of craft beer; an amount that meets their current business plan. The smaller size also made the owners eligible for a brew-pub license.
“And a brew-pub license allowed us to sell our six-packs or growlers to consumers to take home," Beard explained.
The license also allows Fredonia Brewery to self-distribute its products up to 1,000 barrels, while breweries manufacturing more than 10,000 barrels of suds had to tell their customers, “Uh, sorry. you’re going to have to go to a local liquor store and buy the beer,” Beard explained.
That changes after Sept. 1. The new law allows breweries manufacturing over 10,000 barrels to sell beer to-go as well.
“Anytime we can change the law favoring craft beer, it’s a win-win for us and also our consumers," Beard noted.
The buyer is restricted to purchasing 288 ounces of beer a day. Beard said that’s about the equivalent of four 64-ounce growlers, or 24 12-ounce cans, or any combination.
Another component of HB 1232 is beer and wine delivery. Beer and wine retailers beginning Sept. 1 can conduct home deliveries or contract through a digital delivery service.
