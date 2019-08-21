Nacogdoches police arrest 2 on drug charges after citizens help K9 officer catch suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A pair of Good Samaritans helped a Nacogdoches Police Department K9 officer catch a suspect who allegedly fled the scene of a traffic stop that occurred on NW Stallings Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect and another man were later arrested on a variety of drug charges.
Robert Grady Coe, 62, and Anthony Bryan Krebs, 40, both of Texarkana, are still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail. Each man was charged with first-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1 and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 300 grams, and state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance.
No bond amounts have been set for their charges yet.
According to a press release, an officer with the Nacogdoches PD K9 unit made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 4500 block of NW Stallings Drive at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The passenger in the vehicle allegedly attempted to flee the officer, who didn’t have backup on the scene at the time, by running across Stallings Drive.
“As the officer was chasing the suspect, two local citizens saw what was occurring and came to the officer’s aid,” the press release stated. “The Samaritans jumped out of their vehicle and assisted the Officer in placing the suspect into custody.”
The other occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody as well, the press release stated.
The press release identified the two Good Samaritans as Garrett Galloway and Jamie Rawley, both of Nacogdoches.
Nacogdoches PD officers seized a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and LSD from the vehicle, the press release stated.
Coe was the driver of the vehicle, and Krebs was the passenger who tried to flee from the NPD officer, the press release stated.
