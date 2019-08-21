Pedestrian killed in crash involving motorhome in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday morning after being struck by a motorhome on US 190 in Polk County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they responded to the crash about seven miles east of Livingston.
DPS said at approximately 12:40 a.m., a 2000 Bounder motorhome was traveling westbound and struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway.
The driver of the motorhome is identified as 58-year-old Homero Ortiz from Houston. Ortiz was not injured in the crash.
DPS said the pedestrian is identified as 33-year-old Rudy Williams from Livingston. Williams was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Livingston where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
