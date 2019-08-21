Pollok couple grieving 2 sons killed in storm petition for removal of trees along Texas roadways

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - A Pollok couple is petitioning at the state level for action to be taken on roadside trees so that no family suffers the same tragedy that their’s did.
Dilynn and Jace Creel were killed when a tree fell on their parents’ following the April 13 tornadoes. It wasn’t the tornado itself that caused the tree to topple; rather, the tree’s dead roots and loose foundation contributed to the treefall which killed the two boys.
KTRE 9′s Ryan Ordmandy spoke with the Creel family about the process they’ve undergone to make sure no family is faced with the same threat, and their progress so far.
