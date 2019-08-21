Renovations completed at Brandon Community Center in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Renovations have been completed to help freshen up the look of Brandon Community Center in Lufkin.
After receiving complaints about the community center’s dilapidated look, the city decided to help liven up the place by adding some color to the walls, replacing the stage’s “stained-up, old carpet”, and new chairs and other furniture to help improve the overall appearance of the facility, a city spokesperson said.
“This community center is pretty much booked every weekend, a lot of times during the week as well” said Mike Flynn, parks and recreation director in Lufkin. "We do everything from baby showers to funerals. It’s used for a lot of big community events.
“It’s a very important piece of this community, and we wanted to help bring something to make them a little more proud of.”
The City of Lufkin has made recent improvements to its parks, playgrounds, and the city council in early August also approved the purchase of Calvary Baptist Church’s Family Life Center building, which they saw as an opportunity to create a proper recreational area for members of the community to enjoy.
Flynn, who was hired in Nov. 2018, said his mission of improving the quality of life in the city is coming together.
“We want to make it somewhere you would feel comfortable being,” Flynn added.
To rent the Brandon Community Center, guests are asked to call 936-633-0272, or visit the City of Lufkin’s Community Center site for more information.
