Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in solving 2012 murder

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A little more than seven years after a 23-year-old Louisiana man’s body was found in a wooded area off of FM 139, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving Ashton Randle’s murder.
According to a press release Randle’s body was found in a wooded area off of FM 139 on May 20, 2012. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office learned that Randle had been shot.
“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office initiated a homicide investigation, and the investigation has continued over the past seven years with various leads and collection of additional evidence,” a press release on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website stated. “Despite the passing of seven years’ time, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has not forgotten about Mr. Randle and his untimely death, nor did his family and friends.”
The press release also stated that there is no statute of limitations for homicide in Texas.
“The pursuit of justice continues,” the press release stated.
A previous East Texas News story stated a passerby found Randle’s body near Strong Cemetery on Forest Service Road 197, which is off of FM 139.
Before his death, Randle posted a shocking premonition on his Facebook profile, according to the East Texas News story.
He wrote, "I gotta alot of people who want mi head."
Randle’s fiancee, Julia Patton, told East Texas News there was a hit out on Randle, even though he promised to stay out of trouble.
“He vowed he’d try to turn his life around,” Patton said in May of 2012. “And he got into something he couldn’t get out of, and it cost him his life.”
Patton told East Texas News that her fiancé was shot in the stomach three times and beaten.
However, she said the worst part is the way the suspect or suspects tried to dispose of Randle’s body. She said Randle’s body was tossed into a hog trap in the hopes that it would be eaten by hogs.
Then-Shelby County Sheriff Newton Johnson ordered an autopsy in the case. Randle’s body wasn’t identified until his fingerprints were taken in Austin, according to a previous East Texas News story.
“The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any information that will lead them to further evidence in this case and/or further information that will assist in securing a conviction for the suspect(s) involved, so justice can be served and bring the much-needed closure for Mr. Randle’s family,” the press release stated.
Anyone with any information about Randle’s death is urged to contact SCSO Cold Case Investigator D.J. Dickerson at (346) 233-3309. The press release also stated that tipsters may remain anonymous if they wish to do so.
