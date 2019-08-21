Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A Heat Advisory is still in effect until 7PM this evening. Highs today will reach into the upper 90s but will feel closer to 105-108 degrees. Partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a few spotty showers possible. Sunshine and muggy upper 70s for the start of your Thursday. A mostly sunny afternoon with another round of upper 90s and heat indices in the lower 100s. A few scattered showers possible but most of East Texas will likely stay dry. Slightly better chances for rain heading into Friday and possibly even Saturday afternoon. This will keep temperatures slightly more tame, in the middle 90s and with a fair mix of clouds and sunshine. Rain chances become a bit more spotty on Sunday but temperatures should stick closer to the middle 90s on average. Dry conditions and a slow warm up into the middle to upper 90s likely as we head into the first half of the next workweek.