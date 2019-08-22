Family Crisis Center of East Texas celebrates 40 years with Purple Gala

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is celebrating 40 years of service by holding a special fundraising gala to benefit the program.
For the first time, the Lufkin-based crisis center will host a Purple Gala: Unmasking Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault to help raise money and awareness.
Heath Clardy, the executive director of the Family Crisis Center, explains the programs that will benefit from the event.
“So recently we’ve expanded our transitional housing program, our clients can live up to 18 months rent-free through our transitional housing program,” said Clardy. “We also implemented a battering and intervention and prevention program a few years ago, and that really allows our agency to take a holistic approach to the issue of family violence.”
The Purple Gala will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
For more information about the program and what it offers, you may visit the Family Crisis Center’s website for details.
