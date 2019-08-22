Federal team joining state and local forces to battle Copper Breaks Fire in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews continue battling the Copper Breaks Fire in Hardeman County, and a federal team has joined in the efforts to contain the fire.
The Southern Area Type 1 Incident Management Red Team has arrived in Texas to hep assist with the Copper Breaks Fire.
The fire, which is around 11 miles southwest of Quanah, currently spans 7,206 acres and is 58 percent contained. The decrease in acres is due to fire crews constructing more direct containment lines.
The fire began on Friday, August 16. Crews from Quanah, Chillicothe, Childress, Hollis, Crowell and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain the fire.
The Texas A&M Forest Service response has included firefighters, dozers, aircraft, fire management personnel and two Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Teams.
The Southern Area Red Team will work in unified command with local and state resources on the fire. The team is a self-contained, all-hazard team recognized at the national and state level and deployed to manage incidents of national significance.
Due to lightning, multiple fires have ignited in the area surrounding the Copper Breaks Fire. Having the assistance of the Southern Area Red Team will help departments to use their resources to battle the surrounding fires as well.
“With the assistance of the Southern Area Red Team, additional aircraft and firefighters will be assigned to the Copper Breaks Fire, helping to extend the state’s firefighting capabilities on this fire and across the state,” said Les Rogers, the Incident Response Department Head with the Texas A&M Forest Service. “This will also allow firefighting resources to be available to respond to new fire ignitions statewide.”
The Texas A&M Forest Service wants to remind people that during times of high fire danger, anything can cause a spark, which could lead to a wildfire. It is important to alert local authorities if you spot a fire. A quick response can help save lives and property.
