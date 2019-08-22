Field cut after day 2 of Southside Bank Open

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The field has been cut at the 2019 Southside Bank Open.
The field now is only the the top 35-percent and ties, including amateurs.
Sam Stevens claimed sole possesion of the lead after a big day moving to -8 on the event. Stevens had three birdies on the front nine.
Round 1 leader MJ Daffue could not get a rhythm going and would finish even on the day to drop him to third place at -5.
Will Griffin, the only Lufkin professional in the event, missed the cut line by one stroke. Round three will begin Thursday at 8 A.M. off both one and ten tees’ in reverse horseshoe. Leaders will tee off one tee at 8:50 A.M.
