First Alert: Deeper moisture moving in from the Gulf should bring the Piney Woods some better rain chances

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of a couple of isolated showers and thunderstorms along the sea breeze, most areas will remain dry through this evening as we sweat it out under partly cloudy skies.
A tropical wave tracking through the northwest Gulf of Mexico that will approach the northern Gulf coast region by Friday and this weekend. This feature will help draw in some of that deeper moisture toward the Piney Woods, which will bring us some slightly better rain chances over the next couple of days.
At this time, we have bumped our rain chances to 40% on both Friday and Saturday to account for that tropical wave as it encroaches on the upper Texas or southern Louisiana coastline.
With some better moisture to work with and high pressure not influencing our weather, we will see slightly lower temperatures as daytime highs come down into the lower-to-middle 90′s.
Look for drier conditions to quickly return by early next week, which means it will be back to our typical, hot August weather under partly sunny skies.
