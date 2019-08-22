Lufkin man gets probation for aggravated robbery at Kilgore store

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication probation after pleading guilty to a Kilgore robbery.
Ruben Wallace, 18, pleading guilty Thursday morning to aggravated robbery. The charge stems from an incident on January 24, 2019.
That’s when police say Wallace and two other Lufkin teens robbed the robbery at the EZ Mart on Houston Street in Kilgore.
During the robbery, the clerk is hit with a pistol. The two juvenile suspects, a 14 year old and a 16 year old, were also taken into custody.
Wallace could’ve faced up to 30 years in prison.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.