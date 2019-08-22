Texas Fishing Report

LBJ: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 0.77 feet low. Black bass are fair on perch colored crankbaits and green pumpkin tubes around docks and laydowns. Striped bass are good on Li'l Fishies and Spoiler Shads at night. White bass are fair on minnows at night. Crappie are good on blue tube jigs and live minnows over brush piles. Channel catfish are very good on nightcrawlers, liver, and stinkbait. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on trotlines baited with goldfish and perch.