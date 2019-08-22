Webxtra: Jasper Bulldogs enter season with intensity

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) -The Jasper Bulldogs enter the season with a lot of expectations of making a state title run.
The Bulldogs lost last year in the Regional Semifinals to West-Orange Stark but not before pulling off 12 straight victories.
The team will be led by senior running back Montavien Hunt who rushed for 1,514 yards, 20 touchdowns last season.
Head Coach Darrell Barbay is also expecting a lot of intensity from his defense. Barbay says the biggest thing that needs to happen to make it to December, and be one of the last remaining teams, is to stay healthy.
