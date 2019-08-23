Angelina County budget includes 2 new deputies, raises for sheriff’s office

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In a two-part budget hearing on Friday, Angelina County Commissioners approved the final budget.
Part of the budget will include two additional deputies along with raises for all deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
Commissioners approved pay raises for deputies by $5,688 making the proposed starting pay at $45,000.
The increase came after commissioners made the decision to meet the need for county residents by raising the property tax rate to $0.50 cents per $100 of property value, the first increase for county residents since 2016.
It was a struggle for County Judge Don Lymbery, who proposed an initial budget earlier this month without any tax rate increases.
"Very proud of that. The fact that we did not have to go up on taxes," Lymbery said.
However, Lymbery said, “The commissioners out-voted me, and their needs are being addressed, and because of that, there is going to be, it looks like a 6-and-a-half cent increase.”
Lymbery said the final proposed budget should be made available to the public by early next week. Public hearings for the proposed final budget will begin some time next month.
Friday Morning Session
The Angelina County sheriff spoke in favor of raising the salary of deputies in his department as the commissioners court held its budget workshop meeting on Friday.
The commissioners discussed salaries of various departments during the hour-long morning meeting.
Sheriff Greg Sanches addressed the commissioners to ask about the salaries budgeted for his deputies.
“What about [the] sheriff’s department? Here are all these people getting salaries and everything added today. We got deputies out there," Sanches said. "We got four openings at the sheriff’s department. We cannot attract people or retain people. We’re losing them left and right to these schools.”
“You’re getting everything you asked for, Greg," said commissioner Terry Pitts.
Ultimately, Judge Don Lymberry and the commissioners asked the sheriff’s office to return with a proposed increase with the deputies comparing salaries from what the school districts are paying, along with the total cost and needs for the deputies.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.