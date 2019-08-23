Angelina County sheriff presses commissioners court on budget; says department ‘losing deputies’ to schools

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County sheriff spoke in favor of raising the salary of deputies in his department as the commissioners court held its budget workshop meeting on Friday.
The commissioners discussed salaries of various departments during the hour-long morning meeting.
Sheriff Greg Sanches addressed the commissioners to ask about the salaries budgeted for his deputies.
“What about [the] sheriff’s department? Here are all these people getting salaries and everything added today. We got deputies out there," Sanches said. "We got four openings at the sheriff’s department. We cannot attract people or retain people. We’re losing them left and right to these schools.”
“You’re getting everything you asked for, Greg," commissioner Terry Pitts answered.
Ultimately, Judge Don Lymberry and commissioners asked the sheriff’s department to return with a proposed increase with the deputies comparing salaries from what the school districts are paying, along with the total cost and needs for the deputies.
The commissioners court will reconvene at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.