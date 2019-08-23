Coaching Legend Conradt to Speak at Roadrunner Banquet

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College and the Roadrunner Foundation has women’s basketball coach Jody Conradt as the guest speaker for the Roadrunner Banquet.
Conradt won 900 games in 38 years, the second-best mark in all-time wins for an NCAA Division I basketball coach.
In 1986, Conradt and her players earned the Longhorn women’s program its first and only national championship.
From 1978 to 1990, Conradt’s Longhorns did not lose a single Southwest Conference game, a streak of 183 consecutive conference victories.
In 1995, Conradt was inducted into the International Women’s Sports Hall of Fame; in 1997, she was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
Conradt coached 28 players who went on to play professionally, four U. S. Olympians, eight Kodak All-Americans and three players who earned a combined 13 National Player of the Year honors.
During her tenure, Conradt’s student-athletes achieved a 99 percent graduation rate.
Conradt retired from her 38-year coaching career following the 2006-2007 season. Upon her retirement, the late Pat Summit said of Conradt, “She’s left her footprints all over the game and all over a lot of us coaches.”
The “Meet the Roadrunners” banquet will take place on Saturday, August 24 inside Shands Gymnasium on the Angelina College campus. The event welcomes athletes to the first gathering of the year with a hamburger meal at 6 p.m. Coach Conradt will begin speaking at approximately 6:45 p.m.
The gymnasium stands will be open to the public to hear Coach Conradt speak. There will be no admission fee, but donations toward Angelina College Athletics are greatly appreciated.
