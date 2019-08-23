Family’s summer photo shoot muddied when toddler takes dip in pond

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A family’s summer photo shoot took an unexpected turn when a toddler decided he was overheated and needed to ‘cool off’ in a nearby pond.
Thursday, Haleigh and Matthew Mizzles, of Tyler, took a photo shoot with their three children - 6-year-old Ella, 2-year-old Lincoln, and 11-month-old Beckham.
After wrapping up a few family shots, the couple placed their children on a nearby blanket to take a few shots alone.
But Lincoln had set his mind on taking a refreshing dip.
Photographer Jasmine Tamlin said she noticed Lincoln heading toward the pond and alerted his dad, who went in after him - but not before the 2-year-old got covered in muddy water.
What was his logic?
“He said he wanted a ‘drink-y’ and then he said he was hot," Matthew Mizzles said, laughing.
Sometimes you just need to cool off.
“That’s the greatest, and craziest, and funniest thing that’s happened on one of my shoots,” Tamlin said. “The fact that they were able to just laugh about it says a lot about their family, too.”
Tamlin is a natural light photographer, who studied at the Art Institute of Dallas. She and the Mizzles shared the photos on Facebook, and they quickly racked up reactions from amused friends and family.
Matthew Mizzles said it’s the first family photo shoot since the birth of Beckham.
“We were testing the waters,” he said.
Apparently so was Lincoln.
