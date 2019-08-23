Final round showdown set after wild round 3 at Southside Bank Open

Sam Stevens, from Fort Worth, took the lead into the day and showed why he is a contender, getting four straight birdies to start the day. His back-none though suffered with two bogies canceling out his two birdies. The big winner on the day was MJ Daffue. After shooting even par on round 2, he shot a tournament best 65 with his seven under-par round bringing him to -12, the same as Stevens.