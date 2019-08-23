Final round showdown set after wild round 3 at Southside Bank Open

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Friday is set to be a wild showdown after a round 3 full of highlights at the Southside Bank Open.
Sam Stevens, from Fort Worth, took the lead into the day and showed why he is a contender, getting four straight birdies to start the day. His back-none though suffered with two bogies canceling out his two birdies. The big winner on the day was MJ Daffue. After shooting even par on round 2, he shot a tournament best 65 with his seven under-par round bringing him to -12, the same as Stevens.
So with Stevens and Daffue tied a final round showdown is set for the two. The co-leaders will be teeing off from hole No.1 at Crown Colony at 8:50 AM Friday. The round is expected to conclude around 1:30 with the trophy presentation to follow.
