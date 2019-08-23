First Alert: Get set to dodge some tropical downpours this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An initial surge of deep, tropical moisture has brought some tropical downpours to many parts of the Piney Woods today.
This rain is courtesy of a tropical wave in the northern Gulf of Mexico, one that will keep some decent rain chances in our forecast as we head through the upcoming weekend.
This southerly fetch of moisture will yield a 60% chance of rain for Saturday before falling off to 30% on Sunday. Not everyone will get wet this weekend, but those of you that do come across some of these downpours could receive a quick half-inch to one inch of rainfall in a short period of time due to the moisture-laden clouds that will be in place.
The added cloud cover and the presence of rain in our area will curtail those temperatures this weekend, with daytime highs coming down into the lower 90′s.
Look for drier conditions to quickly return by early next week, which means it will be back to our typical, hot August weather under partly sunny skies and highs climbing back into the middle 90′s.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.