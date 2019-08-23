Grand jury indicts man accused of entering Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s office, claiming to be Texas Ranger

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A grand jury has indicted a Nacogdoches man accused of entering the Law Enforcement Center and falsely claiming to be a Texas Ranger.
Ford Truitt Cummings, 39, was indicted on an impersonating a public servant charge by a Nacogdoches grand jury on Aug. 12.
Cummings was arrested in June after he showed up to the LEC and asked to speak with Sheriff Jason Bridges. He allegedly identified himself as a Texas Ranger and said he wanted the office to return a weapon previously seized from him.
According to a press release, Cummings had a Glock pistol holstered to his side but reportedly didn’t display any type of badge. The press release reported that he had no credentials that verified his claim and after officials checked his name, they quickly confirmed he wasn’t a Texas Ranger.
The sheriff’s office reported the pistol was seized from Cummings and he was taken into custody.
Cummings was booked into the Nacogdoches County jail and charged with impersonating a public servant.
