Live: Watch contestants compete in ‘East Texas Idol’

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A group of East Texas’ most talented singers are joining the race to become America’s next “Idol.” But first, they’re hoping to win among their peers.
‘East Texas Idol’ airs tonight, live on East Texas Now. You can watch the show via the link up above or find more ways to watch on different devices below.
This year’s event is sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union and takes place at Liberty Hall in Downtown Tyler. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.
And this year there’s a twist - an Audience Save sponsored by The Back Porch. You can save your favorite contest from being voted off during the show. The contestant with the highest number of votes after the ‘East Texas Idol’ Top 5 have been announced will be brought back into the competition.
The winner of that competition will be sent to American Idol auditions.
Judges include Vivian Villapudua, a recent American Idol semifinalist, Charles Praytor, a music professor at Tyler Junior College, musicals director and perfomer, and Billie Jo, who has appeared on "American Idol, The Voice and Real Country.
R.J. Norman will host the event. Norman is a former ‘American Idol’ contestant who has been acting and singing professionally since 1998. He regularly performs with improv comedy group Card 53.
Join us tonight for what’s sure to be a night of epic performances!
- On a computer or tablet: visit KTRE.com/live
- On the FREE KTRE News iPhone or Android app
- On the KTRE Roku app, just add our channel by searching KTRE
- On the KTRE Amazon Fire app
- On the KTRE Facebook page
