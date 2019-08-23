Livingston police: Armed teen home intruder allegedly terrorized woman, daughters

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested a 16-year-old boy on numerous felony charges last week after he allegedly forced his way into a home in the Oak Forest subdivision and used a knife to threaten a mother and her two daughters.
According to a press release that was sent KTRE Friday, a “visibly upset” woman met LPD officers at the police department at about 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 17. She told the officers that she had just escaped from a male suspect at her home in the Oak Forest subdivision.
The woman told the Livingston PD officer that she woke up sometime between the hours of 3 and 4:30 a.m. that morning and found an unknown person inside her house. She described the suspect as a white male who was 5-feet-10 inches to 6 feet tall and about 230 pounds, the press release stated.
“Officers recognized that the description provided by the victim was consistent with a 16-year-old white male who was reported to the Livingston Police Department as a runaway the night before,” the press release stated.
During the time the teenage suspect was in the woman’s house, he was armed with a large kitchen knife, the press release stated. The victim told the Livingston PD officers that he threatened her by saying that if she didn’t do what he told her to, he would hurt her two daughters, who are both under the age of 13, the press release stated.
According to the press release, the woman told police her two daughters were asleep in another room.
The juvenile allegedly rummaged through the woman’s bedroom and assaulted her before he demanded that she take him to a local ATM, where he could withdraw money from her account.
“The victim stated she woke her daughters and told them to go to her vehicle which was parked in the driveway,” the press release stated. “Once the victim observed her daughters safely in the vehicle, she distracted the male subject and fled the scene with her children.”
At that point, the victim drove to the Livingston Police Department with her children.
During the investigation, the Lufkin police officers positively identified the suspect as the 16-year-old who had been reported as a runaway.
Later that day, Livingston police officers located the juvenile suspect in the 2000 block of Houston Street and arrested him for first-degree felony burglary with the intent to commit another felony and first-degree felony assault, the press release stated.
After the 16-year-old was taken to the Livingston Police Department, juvenile authorities and Justice of the Peace Darrell Longino. Longino held a detention hearing and ordered that the boy be held in a juvenile detention facility.
“The investigation is ongoing and additional charges of aggravated kidnapping (F1) and two counts of abandon /endanger Child (F2) are expected to be filed within the week,” the press release stated.
