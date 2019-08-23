Natural history museum in Lufkin uses modern technology to examine mummified falcon

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Naranjo Museum of Natural History in Lufkin is relying on the most modern of medical technologies to examine a mummified falcon without disturbing the exhibit.
The museum said the Egyptian falcon is more than 200,000 years, determined by the material used to mummify the falcon.
On Friday, museum officials teamed up with Woodland Heights Medical Center to run a Computed Tomography (CAT) scan on the falcon to be able to examine the preserved anatomy of the bird.
“I can imagine all the kids, the first thing they’re going to say is ‘is there really a falcon in there?’," said Dr. Neal Naranjo, owner of the museum. “And we can show them, there’s the falcon.”
KTRE 9′s Ryan Ordmandy spoke with museum officials about the unique approach to examining history.
