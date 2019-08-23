Two Nacogdoches women team up with nonprofit to host back-to-school resource fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This weekend, Nacogdoches families can receive free school supplies and plenty of information for the new school year during a free school resource fair.
Amber Teal and Trana Brown organized Saturday’s event. When the two spot a need in their community, they work to fix it.
In 2018, the two organized a backpack drive to help fill the gap for students returning to school. This year, however, the two were contacted by a nonprofit organization that suggested the two groups work together and host a back-to-school resource fair that would provide much more to students and their families.
“We were approached by Brown Family Health Center and asked if we were doing this year, and we kind of planned to do something differently, but that kinda sparked this when they called us, wanting to partner with us," Teal explained. "So, that’s how it kinda got started, been funded, and we’ve had different individuals, groups, organizations, businesses just donate to us and the support was more than we expected.”
The back-to-school community resource fair will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at University Mall.
While the resource fair will be held for families who need the supplies, donations will also be gladly accepted.
The first day of school for Nacogdoches Independent School District will be Monday, Aug. 26.
