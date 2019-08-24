China tariffs raise the cost of doing business for small business in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tariffs on products made in China are beginning to be felt by local businesses. One example are cell phone repair parts.
Matt Davis, owner of Screen Geeks in Lufkin and Nacogdoches, got a call from his supplier that prices will go up 15 to 25 percent.
Davis says he will try to absorb as much of the rise in doing business as possible, but knows some costs, eventually, will have to be passed onto the consumer.
“The supplier that we use is located in the U.S., but ultimately all the parts are sourced from China. There is no alternative for the parts. I can’t buy American made I-phone screens. It’s not a thing. Everything in the I-phone is ultimately manufactured in China,” shared Davis.
Davis says Samsung parts will increase even moreso. He says the increases due to tariffs hit small businesses, like his own, much harder than large corporations.
