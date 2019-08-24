Wild finish at Southside Bank Open

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After a wild round 3 it was no surprise that the final round of the Southside bank Open had plenty of ups and downs.
Sam Stevens and MJ Daffue entered the round at -12 a piece. The front nine was a classic duel and Daffue went into the back 9 with a 1-shot after an eagle on the par 5 3rd hole. A brief weather delay seemed to benefit Stevens. Entering the 15th hole, Stevens was three-shots back. Stevens got a birdie and Daffue had to settle for a bogey.
That would set up a crazy finish on 18 with Daffue holding a one shot lead. Daffue would finish the final hole with a quad after a lost ball and hitting another out of bounds. for Stevens the math was simple. Anything better then a triple-bogey would bring home the guaranteed win. Stevens would shot a 7, double bogey to win the tournament by one stroke.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.