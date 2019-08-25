Marco’s Pizza hosts bra donation drive to help with turtle rehabilitation

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One local organization in East Texas is collecting the back of bra straps to help with turtle rehabilitation.
After seeing a need to help rescue turtles with cracked shells, Marco’s Pizza in Lufkin started a donation drive to collect the back of bra straps.
The clasps from the bra are attached to the shell using marine epoxy, which is an adhesive and zip ties to help the shell grow back together.
Once the shell is healed, the claps and zip ties are removed, and the turtle is released back out into the wild.
Chasity Boatman, owner of Marco’s Pizza said not only will they be able to help save the lives of turtles but raise awareness also.
“Customers have been really receptive to it and a lot of people they want to donate their old bras, but they are not in the best shape to be donated and so this is going to be an additional opportunity to help recycle something that they just have sitting around their house,” said Boatman.
All of the bras will be donated to the Wildthunder Wildlife and Animal Rehabilitation and Sanctuary in Iowa.
For anyone who would like to donate, you may drop of bra clasps to Marco’s Pizza located in Lufkin.
