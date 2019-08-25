Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Burn Bans remain in effect for Henderson, Kaufman, and Rusk Counties until further notice. It is illegal to do any outdoor burning in these counties. For the rest of East Texas, Extreme Caution is needed until we can get some good rain. Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Expect a warm and mostly sunny start to your Monday morning with temperatures in the muggy middle to upper 70s. Temperatures will likely climb to near 90 degrees by lunchtime and highs are forecast to reach into the upper 90s during the heat of the day. Due to our increased humidity, heat indices will make it feel closer to 105-110 degrees soa Heat Advisory has been issued from 1PM-7PM tomorrow. Dry conditions for your Monday but thankfully partly cloudy skies and scattered showers return to the forecast on Tuesday. The extra cloud cover and spotty showers will keep our afternoon highs a little more in check and should only be allowed to rise into the middle 90s. A cold front will try to move into East Texas on Wednesday but will likely stall as it nears our central counties. While we won’t see a large dip in temperatures due to the front, showers and thundershowers will likely develop along and near the front throughout the Wednesday-Thursday period, meaning a much better chance of rain for our northern counties as well as a range of afternoon temperatures from the middle 90s to possibly even upper 80s in a few northern counties. Scattered showers will once again be possible on Friday, although we probably won’t see nearly as much coverage as we do on Wednesday and Thursday. Skies start to clear on Saturday and temperatures will start to climb back into the middle 90s.