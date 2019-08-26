Bullard police asking public help identifying 9 Exxon burglary suspects

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard police are hoping someone can help find nine suspects who burglarized a gas station and store on Hwy 69.
Police say that on August 16, 2019 at 4:54 a.m. a commercial burglary occurred at Exxon on Hwy 69 in Bullard. After breaking the glass front door, seven suspects entered the store. Once inside, the suspects stole miscellaneous items including cigarettes and other items.
Two vehicles are seen in the gas station;s surveillance video, police say. The first vehicle is a white SUV, possibly a newer model Toyota. The second vehicle is a Black Honda CRV.
If you have any information, please contact Bullard Police Department at 903-894-7788 or email them at police@bullardtexas.
