Buna man dies in wreck involving log truck, pickup on SH 62 in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 51-year-old man died in a two-vehicle wreck involving a log truck and a pickup that occurred near the intersection of Old Champion Road and State Highway 62 in Jasper County early Monday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
The preliminary crash report shows that John Rella Harris, of Buna, was driving a 2006 GMC pickup on Old Champion Road. At the same time, a 43-year-old man from Silsbee was driving a 2011 Peterbilt log truck north on SH 62.
Harris attempted to make a left turn onto the southbound side of SH 62, and he pulled into the path of the log truck, the press release stated.
“The driver of the log truck was unable to avoid the collision and struck the pickup truck,” the press release stated. “The impact of the collision caused the trailer portion of the log truck to turn onto its side, spilling the load of timber onto the road.”
Justice of the Peace Dana Ashmore Pronounced Harris dead at the scene of the wreck, the press release stated.
The driver of the log truck was not injured in the crash.
The press release urged drivers to use caution while traveling in the area near the intersection of Old Champion Road and SH 62 while the debris cleanup continues.
“This remains an ongoing investigation as troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash,” the press release stated.
