Carthage, Jacksonville to face off in Red Zone Game of the Week

This year the Red Zone Game of the Week for week 1 will be the Jacksonville Indians hosting 4A No. 2 Carthage. It will be the first game played at the historic Tomato Bowl since Jacksonville beat Nacogdoeches 56-34 on November 10, 2017. After the game the stadium was closed down and given a major face lift that forced the Indians to play their home games at other stadiums around the area in 2018.