First Alert: The heat is back for now, but a mid-week cold front is on the way

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A Heat Advisory has now been extended through 7 p.m. Tuesday as heat indices are expected to top out over 105 degrees again on Tuesday afternoon.
The heat is back on, at least for now. The combination of sunshine and high humidity levels will put our heat indices up over 105 both today and that may be the case, again, on Tuesday. We do have a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday, but the better odds will remain in the far northern parts of East and Northeast Texas.
Thankfully, this building heat will not last long since a weak frontal boundary will backdoor its way into our part of the state on Wednesday, giving us a 40% chance of scattered downpours.
With this frontal boundary stalling out in our general vicinity, we will keep a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday.
With our winds shifting to the east-northeast by the end of the week, we will eventually see some drier air filter down into our part the state, which will lead to some lower humidity and cooler nights return just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.