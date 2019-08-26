Hot pizza dip with garlic baguette rounds

1. In a small mixing bowl, combine cream cheese and Greek yogurt. To make it spreadable, you may microwave it for 20 seconds or so, then stir to combine. 2. Add Parmesan, garlic powder and Italian seasoning to cheese mixture, stirring well to combine. 3. Spread the mixture across the bottom of a pie plate or an 8'x8" baking dish 4. Layer the other ingredients on top of the cream cheese mixture: cheddar, 1/2 the mozzarella, olives, pepperoni (save three to put on top for decoration) and end with the remaining half of the mozzarella. Place the three remaining pepperoni in the center of the top of the dip. 5. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 15-20 minutes, until bubbly and slightly golden brown on top.