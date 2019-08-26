Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another hot day is expected but we do have a cool off coming our way. Today we have a heat advisory out until 7 PM which means temperatures will be feeling more like 105-110 degrees. Highs today will be in the upper 90s and we will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the upper 70s. Tomorrow is when things begin to change. We are expecting showers and isolated thundershowers to move into our northern counties in the morning hours and will continue to move south throughout the day. Some models are showing clearing as early as 1 PM. This rain has the potential to be moving over the I-30/I-20 corridor during commute times tomorrow morning, so plan on adding a few extra minutes to your commute time. On Wednesday we will continue to see spotty showers throughout the day with heavier rainfall expected in the afternoon. We will dry out for the most part on Thursday and Friday with low possibilities of showers in the afternoons. Next weekend we will see clear skies and our temperatures will begin to climb back into the mid to upper 90s.