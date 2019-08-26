New law offers more resources to kids in foster care transitioning into young adults

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Starting next month, young adults in the process of aging out of the foster care system will have additional resources available to help make that transition successful.
"It will provide additional training in their PAL services which is preparation for adult learning," said Kelli Slaga, program director.
Kids in the foster care system begin taking life-skills training classes at age 14. However, a new law signed this summer expands those same life skills classes, offering more tools to help kids as they age out of foster care.
"This will expand on mental health services. This will offer them additional information about their credit. How to take care of their credit, how to take care of their identity, introduces them to identity theft and protect themselves and fight that," Slaga said.
In addition, the young adults will be offered courses in auto, home, and life insurance, courses as well civic engagement lessons.
State Representative Travis Clardy is a co-author of the new law.
“We reviewed the data and analytics available for how kids are progressing after they get out of the foster care system. And you can see a significant difference between the general population and the foster population,” Clardy said.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services shows last year there were more than 50,000 kids in foster care.
“We analyzed that data and tried to put together a plan and I’m hopeful that this will make a difference. And this is hard population to reach, but just because its hard doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try,” Clardy said.
The law goes in to effect starting the first of the month.
