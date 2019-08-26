One dead in SH 7 crash west of Center

By Christian Terry | August 26, 2019 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 3:52 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - One person was killed in a crash west of Center on Sunday.

According to DPS, troopers investigated a one vehicle fatal crash on SH 7, about twelve miles west of Center.

They said the preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 3:15 a.m., a 2008 Ford pickup was traveling east when the pickup drove off the roadway to the right and struck a tree before overturning.

The driver is identified as 28-year-old Julio Vazquez from Center, TX. Vazquez was transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center in Center where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

DPS said the crash remains under investigation.

