One dead in SH 7 crash west of Center

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - One person was killed in a crash west of Center on Sunday.
According to DPS, troopers investigated a one vehicle fatal crash on SH 7, about twelve miles west of Center.
They said the preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 3:15 a.m., a 2008 Ford pickup was traveling east when the pickup drove off the roadway to the right and struck a tree before overturning.
The driver is identified as 28-year-old Julio Vazquez from Center, TX. Vazquez was transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center in Center where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation.
